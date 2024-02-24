CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump predicts the end is near for rival Nikki Haley.
“She’s getting clobbered,” Trump emphasized at a recent rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, as he touted his formidable lead over Haley in Saturday’s Republican presidential primary in the Palmetto State. “She’s finished.”
“You’re not supposed to lose your home state. It shouldn’t happen,” Trump added Tuesday at a Fox News
