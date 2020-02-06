Trump exults over acquittal in U.S. Senate impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges with a pair of caustic, freewheeling speeches on Thursday that drew on White House pomp and the solemnity of an annual prayer breakfast to underscore the fact that he remained in office.
