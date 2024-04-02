GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Donald Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate, heads out on the stump Tuesday in Michigan and Wisconsin, two Midwestern battleground states he narrowly lost to President Biden four years ago, as he looks to take advantage of a weekday campaign rally ahead of his upcoming hush-money trial in a couple of weeks.
The former president’s team said Trump will take aim at what they charged was President Biden’s “Border Bloodbath” during the first sto
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump eyes dual strategy to flip script against Biden amid legal hurdles: ‘We have the messaging’ - April 2, 2024
- Founder of Soros-funded ‘propaganda’ news network has visited Biden’s White House nearly 20 times - April 2, 2024
- RFK Jr. says Biden ‘much worse’ threat to democracy than Trump - April 2, 2024