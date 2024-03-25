Former President Trump is expected in a downtown New York City courtroom today for a hearing related to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hush money payments case.
The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. and last several hours.
Trump is also up against a Monday deadline to post a $454 million bond that was imposed in his civil fraud trial. New York Attorney General Letitcia James, who has accused him of inflating his net worth, granted him a 30-day grace period that exp
