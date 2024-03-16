Donald Trump is aiming for a repeat performance.
Two years ago, the former president backed JD Vance in Ohio’s crowded and combative Republican Senate nomination race, boosting Vance to victory in the GOP primary a couple weeks later.
Fast-forward to the present and Trump is returning to Ohio this weekend to once again support the Republican Senate candidate he endorsed in the state’s increasingly contentious GOP primary.
Trump, who earlier this week clinched
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump faces off against GOP establishment as he parachutes into contentious Republican Senate primary - March 16, 2024
- TSA now requires migrants with insufficient IDs to undergo facial recognition check before flying - March 16, 2024
- Georgia judge tosses key witness’s testimony against Fani Willis, citing ‘inconsistencies’: court order - March 15, 2024