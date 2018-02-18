Trump: FBI missed signs on Florida shooting due to Russia probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump attacked the FBI and lawmakers probing alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and said an excessive focus on Russia led federal investigators to miss signs that could have prevented the deadly school shooting in Florida.
