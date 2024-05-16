Former President Trump on Thursday filed a notice of appeal to the Georgia Court of Appeals formalizing his bid to overturn a court decision and disqualify Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis from the case against him.
Last week, the appeals court said it would hear the case raised by Trump and several co-defendants that Willis should be disqualified because she had an “improper” affair with special counsel Nathan Wade, whom she hired.
Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani
