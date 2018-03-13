WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday after a series of public rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran, replacing his chief diplomat with loyalist CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump fires top diplomat Tillerson after clashes, taps Pompeo - March 13, 2018
- Broadcom to stay on deal path after Qualcomm halt: analysts - March 13, 2018
- Broadcom’s ambitious chief will shift target after Qualcomm halt: analysts - March 13, 2018