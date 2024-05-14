A bevy of Republican allies are joining former President Trump in Manhattan court this week, including a handful of politicians floated as potential vice presidential contenders in Trump’s effort to re-win the White House this year.
Trump was flanked Tuesday ahead of court by House Speaker Mike Johnson, Florida Reps. Byron Donalds and Cory Mills, as well as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former 2024 presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy.
Johnson held a press conferen
