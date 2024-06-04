Former President Trump is urging Republicans to use “every appropriate tool to beat the Democrats,” which the presumptive GOP nominee says includes early voting and absentee balloting.
The former president’s 2024 campaign and the Republican National Committee on Tuesday announced the launch of what they call their “Swamp The Vote USA” effort.
It’s a major reversal from Trump’s stance four years ago, when he repeatedly condemned early-in-
