U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a possible mutual defense treaty between the two nations, a move that could bolster Netanyahu’s re-election bid just days before Israelis go to the polls.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump floats possible defense treaty days ahead of Israeli elections - September 14, 2019
- UK condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi oil facilities - September 14, 2019
- Brazil’s Amazon chief Raoni tapped for 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nomination - September 14, 2019