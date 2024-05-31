When a Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump of all 34 felony counts yesterday in the hush money case, it was of course a history-making moment involving a former President of the United States.
And yet he also may be the next President of the United States.
There is nothing to stop Trump from running–and winning–even if he’s in jail.
MANHATTAN DA, WHO BROUGHT TRUMP CASE, TAKES VICTORY LAP AFTER VERDICT: ‘I DID MY JOB’
