Former President Trump’s three days in Democrat-dominated California turned out to be lucrative in many ways.
When all the money is counted, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is expected to haul in roughly $27.5 million from three fundraisers he held in California and one in Las Vegas, Nevada, late last week and this past weekend, a senior campaign official told Fox News.
And the Trump campaign said an additional $6 million was raised for outside groups suppo
