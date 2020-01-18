Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani’s last minutes before death: CNN

U.S. President Donald Trump gave a minute-to-minute account of the U.S. drone strikes that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in remarks to a Republican fund-raising dinner on Friday night, according to audio obtained by CNN.
