Former President Donald Trump stopped by a construction site in New York City to thank them for their support amid his ongoing trial.
The former president’s caravan pulled up to meet the hundreds of fans and union workers seeking autographs and selfies on Thursday morning.
Trump told reporters on the scene that he appreciated the “amazing show of affection” ahead of his appearance in Manhattan court and a key U.S. Supreme Court hearing on presidential immunity
