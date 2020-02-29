Trump hails Afghanistan deal and plans to meet Taliban leaders soon

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan and said he would be personally meeting leaders of the group in the near future.
