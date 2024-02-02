President Biden’s reelection campaign ended 2023 with nearly $117 million in its coffers, far ahead of his potential GOP rivals as they seek to woo big Republican donors.

Former President Trump’s campaign committee closed out the year with $33 million, and Nikki Haley, Trump’s last major rival for the GOP nomination, ended 2023 with around $15 million.

The campaign totals are only a partial picture. Trump donors contributed a total of $188 million in 2023 to su

[Read Full story at source]