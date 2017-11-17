Trump halts decision to allow elephant trophy imports after uproar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday he is putting a decision to allow imports of elephant trophies on hold after a torrent of criticism from conservation advocates and across social media.
