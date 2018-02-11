WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House advisers on Sunday tried to quash speculation that President Donald Trump may seek to replace Chief of Staff John Kelly over the handling of domestic abuse accusations against an aide who resigned last week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump has confidence in Kelly, not seeking replacement: adviser - February 11, 2018
- U.S., UK government websites infected with crypto-mining malware: report - February 11, 2018
- Takata, injured drivers reach deal to end U.S. bankruptcy - February 11, 2018