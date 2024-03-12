Former President Donald Trump heads to Ohio on Saturday to support the Republican Senate candidate he’s endorsed in the state’s increasingly contentious GOP primary.
The former president – who is expected to sweep Tuesday’s four Republican presidential primaries and caucuses and formally become his party’s 2024 presumptive nominee – on Saturday will headline a rally in Dayton, Ohio, for businessman Bernie Moreno.
Trump’s trip will come three days b
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Gun rights groups ask Supreme Court to strike down Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban - March 12, 2024
- Maryland elections board nominee questioned after predecessor charged in Capitol riot - March 12, 2024
- Trump heading to Ohio with his GOP clout on the line in contentious Republican Senate primary - March 12, 2024