Former President Trump heads to Democratic-dominated California on Thursday evening, to kick off a three-day fundraising swing as he builds resources for his 2024 re-election rematch with President Biden.
The former president will headline a fundraising dinner hosted by tech investors David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya, two of the heaviest hitters in Silicon Valley and co-hosts of the hot “All-In” podcast.
Tickets at the sold-out event range from $50,000 per person
