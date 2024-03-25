Former President Trump is expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon in downtown Manhattan shortly after a New York Appeals Court slashed the bond due in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case by more than half, and after a trial date was set in the case brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump is set to hold a press conference at 40 Wall St. at 1:00 p.m.

TRUMP’S $454M JUDGMENT BOND SLASHED BY MORE THAN HALF IN APPEALS

