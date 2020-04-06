Trump hopes virus leveling-off in hot spots; advisers take tempered view

President Donald Trump expressed hope on Sunday that the United States was seeing a “leveling-off” of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nation’s hot spots, but some of his top medical advisers took a more tempered view.
