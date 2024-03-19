A New York judge will allow Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels to testify at former President Trump’s hush-money trial, overruling Trump’s objections.

In two separate decisions Monday, Judge Juan M. Merchan ruled on a series of motions from prosecutors and the defense on whether to exclude certain testimony and evidence from Trump’s upcoming trial. The trial was scheduled to begin next Monday but has been delayed until mid-April after new evidence came to light.

<

[Read Full story at source]