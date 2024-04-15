Former President Trump’s trial stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into alleged hush-money payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election is set to begin Monday with jury selection.

The trial in New York City is the first of the election year for the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

TRUMP FILES MOTION REQUESTING JUDGE IN HUSH-MONEY TRIAL BE RECUSED AMID DAUGHTER’S DEMOC

[Read Full story at source]