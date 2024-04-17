Seven jurors have been selected and sworn in so far to serve on the jury for former President Trump’s historic and unprecedented first criminal trial.
Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has been charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
T
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump hush money trial: Meet the jurors who will hear Bragg’s case against the 2024 presidential candidate - April 17, 2024
- Johnson says House will consider border bill alongside foreign aid after GOP rebellion threats - April 17, 2024
- Senators to be sworn in for Mayorkas impeachment trial ahead of expected dismissal - April 17, 2024