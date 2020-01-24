Trump impeachment trial’s U.S. TV audience slips during Democrats’ arguments: Nielsen

The U.S. television audience for Democrats’ arguments that President Donald Trump should be impeached declined on Thursday to roughly 7.8 million viewers during live daytime coverage, according to data from the Nielsen ratings agency.
