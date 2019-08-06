U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the United States on Monday, sharply escalating a diplomatic and sanctions drive aimed at removing socialist President Nicolas Maduro from power.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week - August 5, 2019
- After shootings, tech companies pressured to pull plug on 8chan - August 5, 2019
- Trump imposes total U.S. freeze on Venezuelan government assets - August 5, 2019