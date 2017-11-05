TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his tough rhetoric against North Korea when he arrived in Japan on Sunday, saying the United States and its allies are prepared to defend freedom and “no dictator” should underestimate U.S. resolve.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Future Saudi king tightens grip on power with arrest of Prince Alwaleed - November 5, 2017
- Lebanese president will not accept PM’s resignation yet: sources - November 5, 2017
- Trump in Japan stresses unity on North Korea; talks trade, too - November 5, 2017