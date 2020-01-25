Trump increases tariffs on derivative steel, aluminum products from some countries

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation increasing tariffs on derivative steel products by an additional 25 percent and boosting tariffs on derivative aluminum products by an additional 10 percent.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays: local paper - January 24, 2020
- Democrats warn at impeachment trial that Trump will abuse his office again if not removed - January 24, 2020
- Doctor at hospital in China’s Hubei province dies from coronavirus: state media - January 24, 2020