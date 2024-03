Former President Donald Trump reacted to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s suspension of her campaign by inviting her supporters “to join the greatest movement in the history of our nation,” while stressing that President Biden “is the enemy.”

Haley suspended her campaign Wednesday morning after Trump was victorious in nearly all Super Tuesday primary contests.

TRUMP REACTS TO SUPER TUESDAY VICTORIES: ‘RARELY HAS POLITICS SEEN ANYTH

[Read Full story at source]