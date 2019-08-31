Trump Iran photo tweet raises worries about disclosure of U.S. surveillance secrets

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday posted on Twitter a photo of what appeared to be the site of a failed Iranian satellite launch, raising questions about whether he had disclosed U.S. surveillance secrets.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade pressure mounts - August 30, 2019
- China August factory activity shrinks for fourth month: official PMI - August 30, 2019
- China’s service sector activity grows at quicker pace in August: official PMI - August 30, 2019