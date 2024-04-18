A second juror was excused from the jury in former President Trump’s criminal trial on Thursday after it was revealed the man was once arrested for tearing down right-leaning political advertisements.
Juror #4, who was selected and sworn in on Tuesday, was excused by Judge Juan Merchan on Thursday morning.
TRUMP HUSH MONEY TRIAL: JUROR EXCUSED AFTER SAYING SHE DOES NOT THINK SHE CAN BE FAIR
The man had been arrested in Westchester, N.Y., for tearing tow
