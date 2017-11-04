KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his tough rhetoric against North Korea when he arrived in Japan on Sunday, saying that the United States and its allies are prepared to defend freedom and that “no dictator” should underestimate U.S. resolve.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed, former ministers detained in corruption probe - November 5, 2017
- Trump lands in Japan, says U.S. and allies are prepared to defend freedom - November 4, 2017
- Riding high, Xi looks to soothe Trump as U.S. pressures China - November 4, 2017