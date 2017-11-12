Trump lands in Philippines, offers to mediate on South China Sea

MANILA (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the Philippines on Sunday for a summit of Southeast and East Asian nations, hours after offering to mediate on competing claims to the South China Sea that have long stoked tensions in the region.
