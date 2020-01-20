Trump lawyers call for immediate acquittal in legal, political defense

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the Democratic-led House of Representatives’ impeachment charges and called for their immediate dismissal by the Republican-led Senate in a memo offering a legal and political case against his removal.
