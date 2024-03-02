A Georgia state judge heard closing arguments Friday on allegations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade benefited her financially and should disqualify her from the case against former President Donald Trump.
Willis and her office are leading the sweeping racketeering cases against the former president and 18 co-defendants. Several co-defendants, including Michael Roman, earlier this year accused Willis of hiring Wade whil
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump lawyers make closing arguments in DA Fani Willis ‘improper’ affair allegations: ‘irreparable stain’ - March 1, 2024
- Case over deletion of deceased North Dakota AG’s emails will not be prosecuted - March 1, 2024
- Major drug stores start selling abortion pill some say is ‘dangerous’ for women ahead of landmark SCOTUS case - March 1, 2024