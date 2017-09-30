Trump lays blame on Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday placed blame squarely on Puerto Ricans for the slow recovery from Hurricane Maria after critics and the mayor of San Juan complained his administration’s response to the U.S. territory’s plight was insufficient.
