Former President Trump is leading President Biden in Michigan, and the pair are neck and neck in Pennsylvania as the 2024 presidential general election campaign begins, according to a CNN-SSRS poll.

Trump boasts an eight percentage-point lead over Biden in the Great Lakes State, with key support coming from younger and independent voters.

Pollsters found among registered voters, Trump maintains 50% support compared to Biden’s 42% in Michigan, where Trump won in 2016 but lo

[Read Full story at source]