MANCHESTER, N.H. – With two days to go until New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary, a new poll indicates former President Donald Trump remains the commanding frontrunner, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley behind by double-digits, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a distant third.
Trump, who is running a third straight time for the White House, grabs 55% support among those likely to vote in Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP presidential primary, a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NYC Mayor Adams accused of ‘getting his Trump on’ by vetoing council bill to track every police stop - January 21, 2024
- San Francisco Mayor London Breed slams city supervisors’ Gaza cease-fire resolution, but refuses to veto - January 21, 2024
- Trump lead over Haley expands in closing days before New Hampshire GOP presidential primary - January 21, 2024