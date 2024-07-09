A new public opinion poll in the crucial Midwestern swing state of Wisconsin that was conducted entirely after the June 27 debate between President Biden and former President Trump indicates the Republican challenger with a five point advantage over the Democratic incumbent in the White House.

And the survey, released on Tuesday by AARP, indicates Biden’s support in Wisconsin, running behind Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who leads GOP challenger Eric Hovde in their crucial Senat

[Read Full story at source]