Voters back former President Trump to handle the economy and secure the border, and they believe he is more physically and mentally fit than President Biden.
But Biden leads Trump on handling abortion rights and protecting democracy, and voters think he is more honest than Trump.
These are the results of the first Fox News Power Rankings Issues Tracker, a new polling tracker for the 2024 presidential election.
Elections have always been defined by issues.
