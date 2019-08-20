Trump looking at possible tax cuts amid economic jitters

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration was considering potential tax cuts on wages as well as profits from asset sales, and sought to play down market anxieties that the world’s top economy could be heading for a recession.
