With three days to go until New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary, a new poll indicates former President Trump remains the commanding frontrunner, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley behind by double-digits, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a distant third.
Trump, who is running a third straight time for the White House, grabs 53% support among those likely to vote in Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP presidential primary, according to a daily tracking poll release
