Trump marks U.S.-Japan security pact with call for stronger, deeper alliance

President Donald Trump marked the 60th anniversary of the signing of the security treaty between the United States and Japan with a call for a stronger and deeper alliance between the two countries, despite criticizing the pact six months ago.
