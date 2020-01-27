A Washington visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss a long-awaited Middle East peace plan lent a surprise boost on Monday to his main political rival, who secured a separate meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bodies retrieved from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site; air traffic recordings released - January 27, 2020
- Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein ‘lunged’ at her in SoHo apartment - January 27, 2020
- Trump meeting lends PR boost to political rival of Israel’s Netanyahu - January 27, 2020