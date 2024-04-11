While former President Trump was out on the campaign trail meeting with everyday Americans at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Georgia on Wednesday, President Biden was fine dining with the Clintons and other prestigious guests at the White House.
In Atlanta, Trump met with locals and had unscripted conversations, bought them “the Lord’s chicken” and urged them to support his third bid for the presidency. More than 500 miles away, in Washington, D.C., Biden hosted Japanese Prime
