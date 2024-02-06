As he moves closer to securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump is getting ready to call for changes at the GOP’s national party committee.

The former president met on Monday with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, sources confirmed to Fox News.

Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform following the meeting that McDaniel was a “friend” but that he would be

[Read Full story at source]