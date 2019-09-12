Trump meets with senators from key farm states, touts biofuel deal progress

U.S. President Donald Trump said the administration has made progress on a biofuel reform package after he met with U.S. senators from key farm states on Thursday as part of an ongoing effort to boost ethanol demand and help hard-hit corn farmers.
