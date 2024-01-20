Former President Donald Trump appeared to confuse his Republican presidential primary opponent former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday.

Speaking in Concord, Trump said that Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations, had been responsible for the collapse of Capitol Hill security during the January 6, 2021, riot. Trump has previously blamed Pelosi for turning down National Guard support before

